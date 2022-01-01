Enhancing digital work with agile thinking – aligning strategy and delivery with OKRs

About Allan Kelly

Welcome to Allan Kelly’s home on the internet. Home to Allan and his company, Software Strategy Ltd. Let him take up the story:

Once upon a time I was a programmer, people I worked with thought I was quite a good one. I was part of a team building a hand-held PC, which was a big deal in 1991. I worked on electricity modelling, I wrote programs for railway timetables, software for banks and real-time data feeds for Reuters. I built secure e-mail systems and mobile phone network diagnostic tools.

The code was not the problem, the problem was the way the team was set up, the problem was the way we were asked to work, or the way work reached us. To fix that problem I needed to become a manager… but I didn’t want to be a foolish manager like all the ones I’d worked for before so I got myself a management qualification.

And while I was getting that qualification I discovered that modern management thinking was very close to the then newly emerging field of “agile software development.” When I looked back at my experiences so much of the good times matched the thing we call agile.

I still love software, I love coding, but I don’t code any more. (Actually, I do code a little, for love.) I devote my time to helping make making software better. In my mind when I’m teaching, advising, coaching, consulting I’m helping the person I used to be. When I see programmers at work I see my younger self. And I want them to do a great job, I want them to be able to do a better job than I ever did.

Today I call myself an Agile Guide – I guide people and organizations to greater agility. I provide coaching and direct advice on agile working to leaders and teams creating digital products (software!). The companies I work with come from many fields as different as healthcare and surveying. However, they all depends on software to deliver for their customers. Without software they are nothing.

Yesterday… I started coding in 1982 on a Sinclair ZX81. By 1986 I was earning money as a regular contributor to BBC Telesoftware – PDP, PDR, Eclipse, Fonts, Demon’s Tomb, EMACS (no, not that emacs), Snapshot and Femcoms to name a few, mostly in 6502 assembler.

In 1989 I was a system administrator with Nixdorf Computer. In 1991 I was a software tester at DIP in Guildford building the Sharp PC-3000. Even as an undergraduate I was hired by the University to help teach other undergraduates and occasionally post-graduates.

Education

BSc Combined Science (computing, economics and politics) from Leicester University

Master in Business Administration from Nottingham University Business School

I’m an accredited Kanban Coach, a Kanban Certified Professional and hold a Kanban KMP II certificate.

Dyslexic

O, one more thing… I’m dyslexic. I traditionally I don’t make a thing about. As I understand my dyslexia more and more I see where it makes me the person I am. I don’t consider dyslexia a disability in any way, in fact I tend towards the reverse. Sure it means spelling and grammar are foreign to me but it also means I’m better in other ways.

Software Strategy

Allan works through his own company, Software Strategy Ltd. For a few years Software Strategy used the trading name Allan Kelly Associates, as of mid-2021 the trading name is being dropped and the original name Software Strategy will be used.

Software Strategy has ongoing partnership including ThinkLithe, Radtac, GTMHub, Kanbanize and Agile Stationary.

Software Strategy Ltd. is a UK limited company registration number 617705.

Agile on the Beach & Mimas Allan is co-founder of the UK's premier agile conference: Agile on the Beach. For the first 10 years Allan had primary responsibility for speakers. He continues to work as part of the conference team and talent spot up and coming speakers.

Contact

E-mail contact@softwarestrategy.co.uk or book a free debut call to discuss anything on this page.